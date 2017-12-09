Uh oh, there’s a chance Star Wars actor John Boyega may not make it to the Los Angeles premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
The actor, who plays former stormtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter Finn in the franchise, posted a series of tweets Saturday morning about a disturbance in the force that’s keeping him from leaving Atlanta. But really, it’s due to severe weather.
“Wow ATL. Looks like no one’s leaving! Guess I’ll start a family now…” the actor tweeted to his 1.2 million followers.
Where’s Poe Dameron when you need him?!
The severe snowstorm in Atlanta has knocked out power in over 100,00 homes and has blanketed the city in 3-6 inches of snow. On Saturday Delta canceled 290 flights out of its ATL hub, the world’s busiest airport.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi picks up after the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with all of the cast returning plus newcomers like Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro. You can catch it in theaters Dec. 15.
