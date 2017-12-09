Uh oh, there’s a chance Star Wars actor John Boyega may not make it to the Los Angeles premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The actor, who plays former stormtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter Finn in the franchise, posted a series of tweets Saturday morning about a disturbance in the force that’s keeping him from leaving Atlanta. But really, it’s due to severe weather.

“Wow ATL. Looks like no one’s leaving! Guess I’ll start a family now…” the actor tweeted to his 1.2 million followers.

Wow ATL. Looks like no one’s leaving! Guess I’ll start a family now…. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 9, 2017

Cold! My thighs won’t even generate the heat anymore. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 9, 2017

Trying to get back for the LA premiere! I actually NEED a pilot !!! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 9, 2017

Where’s Poe Dameron when you need him?!

The severe snowstorm in Atlanta has knocked out power in over 100,00 homes and has blanketed the city in 3-6 inches of snow. On Saturday Delta canceled 290 flights out of its ATL hub, the world’s busiest airport.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi picks up after the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with all of the cast returning plus newcomers like Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro. You can catch it in theaters Dec. 15.