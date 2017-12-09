Dark Phoenix: Magneto's mutant island Genosha will appear in new X-Men film

To read more about Dark Phoenix, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.



Simon Kinberg’s Dark Phoenix will not only take on the most iconic X-Men storyline of all time, but it will also showcase another feature from the comics: mutant-friendly island Genosha.

Marvel

When Phoenix opens, Erik (Michael Fassbender) is living and leading a group of mutants on Genosha. “He’s set up this place for mutants that don’t a home to go to and they can seek refuge there,” says Fassbender of the location. “They have to work as a community but it’s a safe place for them and they’ll be accepted.” Adds Kinberg, “It’s the mutant homeland.”

Doane Gregory/Fox

But the peace and calm of the commune is threatened with the arrival of Jean Grey (Sophie Turner), who comes to Erik for help. Teases Fassbender, shown above with Kinberg, “There’s a suspicion there on his part when she arrives.”

Dark Phoenix arrives Nov. 2, 2018.