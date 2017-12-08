Patrick Stewart open to returning as Picard in Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie

Quentin Tarantino might be heading to space — and if so, Patrick Stewart might come along for the ride.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Tarantino has pitched an idea for an R-rated Star Trek movie, with an eye to direct. Now, one of the series’ most iconic captains is weighing in on the possibility — and whether Jean-Luc Picard may make an appearance.

“People are always saying to me, ‘Will you be Jean-Luc Picard again?’ And I cannot think that would be possible, but there are ways in which something like that might come about,” Stewart told The Hollywood Reporter at the Dubai International Film Festival. “But one of my dreams is to work with Tarantino. I admire his work so much and to be in a Tarantino film would give me so much satisfaction. So, if he is going to direct something to do with Star Trek and there was the possibility of dear old Jean-Luc showing up again and doing that for Mr. Tarantino, I would embrace it.”

Stewart added that even if he personally isn’t involved, he’s still intrigued by what Tarantino’s version of Star Trek could look like.

“The one thing that characterizes all of his movies is that frame by frame, it always challenges, always demands your attention, always demands a very kind of open and generous response to what he does,” Stewart said. “I also love his sense of humor as a filmmaker. So yes, he would be my first choice.”

Stewart starred as Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which aired from 1987 to 1994.

Tarantino’s Star Trek hasn’t officially been announced, but if it comes to fruition, it will be the first R-rated Star Trek movie. In all, there have been 13 Star Trek movies, stretching from 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture to last year’s Star Trek Beyond.