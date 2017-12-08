Seth Rogen cancels SiriusXM interviews after Steve Bannon gets radio show

Seth Rogen is taking a stance. On Friday, the comedian and actor announced he was cancelling a Sirius XM press tour that had been planned for next week, in protest of the radio network recently bringing back the right-wing provocateur as a regular host on its conservative Patriot Channel.

“I was supposed to do a press tour on @SiriusXM on Tuesday but I’m no longer doing it because I can’t bring myself to appear on the same service that has decided to support Steve Bannon,” Rogen tweeted. “Apologies to the shows I had to cancel. And f— Steve Bannon.”

Bannon took over leadership of the conservative news site Breitbart after founder Andrew Breitbart’s death in 2012, but he recently rose to more prominence when he took over Donald Trump’s presidential campaign last summer after Paul Manafort was ousted. Bannon served in Trump’s White House as chief strategist, where he was reputed to be the driving force behind controversial policies like Trump’s travel ban directed at majority-Muslim countries. Bannon resigned from the White House in August, shortly after returning to Breitbart as executive chairman.

Earlier this week, SiriusXM announced that Bannon, along with Breitbart editor in chief Alex Marlow, would be returning as a regular host of the Brietbart News Daily show, a role he previously held when that show premiered in late 2015. That announcement coincided with Bannon’s campaign speeches in Alabama on Tuesday on behalf of Republican Senate candidate (and accused sexual harasser) Roy Moore.

“Since its inception, SiriusXM has promised to deliver a diversity of opinions and viewpoints, from conservative to progressive to everything in between. SiriusXM takes no political position of our own across our more than 175 channels, but we are here to provide an open forum no matter where listeners stand on the political spectrum,” SiriusXM spokesperson Patrick Reilly said in a statement to EW. “Free speech is vitally important. We ardently believe that by allowing a virtually unlimited platform of viewpoints, we are doing our best to uphold that core value.”

Patriot is not SiriusXM’s only political channel; others, like Sirius XM Progressive and Urban View, take a more left-wing stance on issues.

