Morgan Freeman serenaded his Just Getting Started cast, Rene Russo says

Just Getting Started only hit theaters today, but Rene Russo is already spilling the beans on her costars Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones.

“They’re like little boys fighting over a truck, and I’m the truck.”

The actress stopped by Entertainment Weekly: The Show to chat about her two beloved costars as well as filming the movie in Arizona — in August. While she was at first incredibly averse to the idea (fair), it definitely sounds like her time on set made up for the scathing Southwest heat.

“Morgan has a beautiful singing voice and he would serenade everyone in the desert. His singing at sunset was beautiful,” dished Russo. “Tommy Lee was a total trip. He’s like a badass, he’s like a bad boy, but I saw he has a really soft heart.”

Just Getting Started is in theaters now.