The world is dying in the final trailer for Maze Runner: The Death Cure

The world is dying and your blood might help find a cure … but only if you’re willing to risk your life and the lives of your friends. That’s the predicament that Dylan O’Brien’s Thomas finds himself in in the final installment of the Maze Runner franchise.

After years of trying to get out of mazes, the final trailer for Maze Runner: The Death Cure sees Thomas lead a group of escaped Gladers back into one. The mission is simple: Break into the legendary Last City, the base of operations for WCKD, and save the kids who are being tortured in the hopes of finding a cure. But the question is: Will Thomas save his friends … or will he save everyone?

One thing we know for sure: He’ll blow a lot of stuff up before he makes his decision. Watch the action-packed final trailer above.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure hits theaters January 26, 2018.