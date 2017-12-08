All the footage in the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer is from the first hour of the film

Are you concerned that the just-released Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer revealed the entire plot of director JA Bayona’s film (out June 22)? Well, Colin Trevorrow is here to tell you not to worry. The director of 2015’s Jurassic World, who also co-wrote the new film, has addressed that specific fear in a tweet.

“Everything in the trailer is from the first 57 minutes,” revealed Trevorrow, responding to a plea to not spoil the film by over-marketing it.

Everything in the trailer is from the first 57 minutes. https://t.co/9GCJkrSpZg — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) December 8, 2017

Bayona’s film is set several years after Jurassic World and concerns a volcano on Isla Nublar that threatens the dinosaurs that had overrun the park at the end of the previous film. Who has the best shot at preventing the prehistoric beasts from becoming extinct (again)? That would be Chris Pratt’s dino trainer Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s former park manager Claire Dearing. “Claire’s founded an organization, Dinosaur Protection Group, and they’re finding a way to get these dinosaurs off the island,” Howard recently told EW. “She reaches out to Owen Grady to let him know this is happening.”

Daniella Pineda (TBS’ The Detour) and Justice Smith (Paper Towns) play new characters involved with Claire’s dino-saving group, and Jeff Goldblum returns as mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm for the first time in 20 years. “I had to overcome the impact of being in front of Ian Malcolm,” Bayona told EW. “After so many years, Jeff Goldblum was in front of a camera again talking about dinosaurs!”

Watch the trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom above.