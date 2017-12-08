Bryan Singer's name removed from USC film school

As new allegations of sexual assault emerge against Bryan Singer, the USC School of Cinematic Arts is removing the filmmaker’s name from its Division of Cinema & Media Studies.

In a Friday statement, the school said: “Bryan Singer has requested that the USC School of Cinematic Arts suspend the use of his name on the Division of Cinema & Media Studies until the allegations against him are resolved. The School means a great deal to Bryan, and while he intends to defend himself vigorously against these claims, he does not want the pending litigation to have any negative impact on his alma mater.”

The announcement comes the day after Cesar Sanchez-Guzman filed a lawsuit claiming the X-Men director raped him in 2003 when he was 17 years old. A rep for Singer told PEOPLE, “Bryan categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end.”

Singer has also been in the news following his firing from Fox’s Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. He contends his termination was the result of his return to the U.S. to tend to a sick parent.