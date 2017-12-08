The Usual Suspects star Gabriel Byrne told reporters earlier this week that production had to be shut down on the 1995 film due to Kevin Spacey’s alleged sexual misconduct. Now, the film’s director Bryan Singer — who is involved in an alleged sexual assault case of his own — is denying Byrne’s claims and says he might possibly work with Spacey again in the future.

In a video interview with TMZ, Singer he says he’s not sure why Byrne claimed production had to be shut down.

“I don’t know,” he told TMZ. “It baffles me. I’ll ask him when I see him, and I do run into him quite often.”

Singer added he isn’t sure how the multiple allegations against Spacey will affect his career, saying Spacey will “always be able to work — it’s just up to the audience.”

TMZ also asked whether Singer would be open to working with Spacey again. (He previously directed the actor in both The Usual Suspects and 2006’s Superman Returns.)

“These are loaded questions,” Singer replied. “He’s a guy that I helped launch his career. He’s an acquaintance of mine, and it depends on the project I guess.”

Singer himself is being sued for allegedly raping a 17-year-old boy in 2003, a claim he vehemently denies. He was also recently fired from directing the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after an extended absence from the set. Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) will take over Singer’s directing duties, with Rami Malek starring as the Queen frontman.

“It’s going to be my film,” Singer told TMZ. “Me and Rami are cool. We had two great weeks, and then I had two instances with my mother, I had to fly back to see her in the hospital, and then eventually that took a toll on me. And that didn’t allow me to get the best out of him and his fellow actors, that I knew I needed. I knew I needed the time off, and instead I was summarily fired. That’s what happened.”