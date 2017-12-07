In the new thriller Kaleidoscope (out Dec. 8), Toby Jones plays an ex-convict who wakes up to discover he has a dead body in his London apartment and very little idea how it got there.

“What appealed to me about this film is that it knowingly paid homage to a genre of film that I love very much — the psychological thriller,” says Jones, whose many credits include Atomic Blonde, The Hunger Games, and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. “I’m thinking particularly of those films of Polanski’s, like Repulsion and The Tenant, and [Hitchcock] to a certain extent. I mean, everything reminds everyone of Hitchcock. But there is clearly a Psycho element to it.”

Kaleidoscope is written and directed by Jones’ brother, Rupert. “Initially, I was writing things that were more expensive to make — for your first film — so I set about writing something more affordable,” says the filmmaker, whose movie costars Anne Reid and Sinead Matthews. “There was an idea knocking about somewhere [in my head] about a man who finds a body he can’t account for, a dead body in his bathroom. So, that was the genesis. We worked very quickly. It was basically fifteen days on the set, three days on location. I actually quite like working fast. It was a very lean and mean crew and everyone was busy all the time. It went thrillingly really.”

“Sometimes, on bigger budget, less dialog-oriented, films, it’s very easy to lose track of the emotional beat of the story,” says Toby. “But here, because it’s shot with the energy of a two-and-a-half week schedule, everyone stays very much in the energy of the project and the energy of this terrible thing that happens to this guy.”

The actor’s other upcoming projects include a little film called Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (out June 22). What can Jones tease about that? Does he get chased by a dinosaur?

“Now, here’s the thing about me talking about this film,” says the actor. “I’m contractually obliged not to give you any indication at all of what happens to me in the film. I would put clever money on the fact that me and dinosaurs have an encounter.”

Kaleidoscope is released Dec. 8 at New York’s IFC Center and Arena Cinelounge in Hollywood.

Below, find the film’s trailer and poster, and above, watch an exclusive clip featuring Jones, above.