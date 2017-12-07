Watch the new teaser for Veep creator's comedy The Death of Stalin

Veep creator Armando Iannucci may have left behind his award-winning HBO show — but the In the Loop director is still neck-deep in politics. IFC Films will release Iannucci’s new film, The Death of Stalin, on March 9, it was announced Thursday. Based on the comic book by Fabien Nury and Theirry Robin, and co-written by Iannucci, the film portrays the tragi-comic mayhem which erupted at the highest level of government in the Soviet Russia following the demise of its dictator, Joseph Stalin, in March 1953.

The Death of Stalin stars an ensemble cast that includes Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale, Michael Palin, Paddy Considine, Rupert Friend, Jason Isaacs, Andrea Riseborough, and Jeffrey Tambor. It will make its U.S. debut at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in the Spotlight section.

IFC has also released a new teaser for The Death of Stalin. Watch that clip, above.