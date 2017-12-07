Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek movie would reportedly be R-rated

Forget photon torpedoes — Quentin Tarantino could be bringing F-bombs to the Star Trek universe.

According to a new Deadline Hollywood report, the Hateful Eight and Pulp Fiction filmmaker’s proposed Star Trek movie is intended to be rated R, which would mark a first for the Paramount Pictures franchise and a rarity in the realm of big-budget tentpole movies.

The report also says screenwriters Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), Lindsey Beer (the upcoming Kingkiller Chronicle), and Drew Pearce (Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation) are in the running to pen the script, with Smith as the apparent frontrunner. The plan is for Tarantino to direct.

Paramount representatives did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

There have been 13 Star Trek movies thus far, beginning with 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture and most recently including a rebooted trilogy overseen by J.J. Abrams. The latest film, Star Trek Beyond, arrived in theaters last year, received generally positive reviews, and grossed $343.5 million at the worldwide box office.