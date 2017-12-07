Pet Sematary remake sets 2019 release date

Pet Sematary will rise again in 2019.

Paramount Pictures announced Thursday that its new adaptation of Stephen King’s 1983 horror novel about an ancient burial ground where the dead don’t rest in peace will arrive in theaters April 19, 2019.

As reported in October, Starry Eyes filmmakers Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer are directing the project, working from a script by Jeff Buhler.

Pet Sematary was previously brought to the big screen in 1989 by director Mary Lambert and King himself, who wrote the screenplay. A sequel followed in 1992 but was a critical and commercial dud. King stories have been enjoying a resurgence of late in theaters and on TV, with recent adaptations including The Dark Tower, It, Gerald’s Game, 1922, and Mr. Mercedes.

Pet Sematary currently has its 2019 release date to itself.

Paramount also scheduled the Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne comedy Instant Family for Feb. 15, 2019. Sean Anders (Daddy’s Home movies) is directing the movie, about a married couple who adopt three wild children through the foster care system.