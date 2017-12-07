Oscars 2018: Inconvenient Sequel, Icarus, LA 92 among 15 docs on shortlist

Al Gore’s climate-change follow-up An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, Netflix’s doping exposé Icarus, and National Geographic’s Los Angeles riots examination LA 92 are three of the 15 films that made this year’s Oscars shortlist for best documentary feature.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlist — which was whittled down from 170 submissions by the organization’s documentary branch in a preliminary round of voting — on Thursday. Documentary branch members will now select the final five nominees, which will be revealed Jan. 23 along with the rest of the nominations for the 90th Academy Awards. The ceremony will take place March 4.
See the documentary shortlist below.
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Mitten Media, Motto Pictures, Kartemquin Educational Films
and WGBH/Frontline
- Chasing Coral, Exposure Labs in partnership with The Ocean Agency & View Into the Blue in association with Argent Pictures & The Kendeda Fund
- City of Ghosts, Our Time Projects and Jigsaw Productions
- Ex Libris – The New York Public Library, Ex Libris Films
- Faces Places, Ciné Tamaris
- Human Flow, Participant Media and AC Films
- Icarus, Netflix Documentary in association with Impact Partners, Diamond Docs, Chicago
Media Project and Alex Productions
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, Paramount Pictures and Participant Media
- Jane, National Geographic Studios in association with Public Road Productions
- LA 92, Lightbox
- Last Men in Aleppo, Larm Film
- Long Strange Trip, Double E Pictures, AOMA Sunshine Films and Sikelia
- One of Us, Loki Films
- Strong Island, Yanceville Films and Louverture Films
- Unrest, Shella Films and Little by Little Films
