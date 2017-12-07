Oscars 2018: Inconvenient Sequel, Icarus, LA 92 among 15 docs on shortlist

Al Gore’s climate-change follow-up An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, Netflix’s doping exposé Icarus, and National Geographic’s Los Angeles riots examination LA 92 are three of the 15 films that made this year’s Oscars shortlist for best documentary feature.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlist — which was whittled down from 170 submissions by the organization’s documentary branch in a preliminary round of voting — on Thursday. Documentary branch members will now select the final five nominees, which will be revealed Jan. 23 along with the rest of the nominations for the 90th Academy Awards. The ceremony will take place March 4.

See the documentary shortlist below.