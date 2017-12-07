Watch Nicole Kidman get possessed, Timothée Chalamet serve blood in new videos

If you ask Nicole Kidman to bake you a cake, be prepared to receive a mouthful of demonic possession in return.

Proving she’s not here for your baked good needs, the Oscar-winning actress has teamed with The New York Times for a delightfully twisted, minute-long short film called The Possessed, which sees her failing to properly crack a few eggs into a mixing bowl, opting to engage in a bout with broken dishes, floor writhing, and unseen supernatural forces instead.

The clip — filmed as part of the Times‘ year-end performers of the year feature — accompanies several other stunning editorials with a horror-leaning theme in celebration of 2017’s runaway genre hits, including one that features Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird breakout Timothée Chalamet feasting on blood, eyeballs, and a human heart. Yum.

Other performers appearing in the Times‘ latest video collection (all directed by Floria Sigismondi) are Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan as a mannequin come to life, Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya as a psycho killer, little Brooklynn Prince from The Florida Project as a “demon child,” Stronger‘s Jake Gyllenhaal as a grimy, tormented recluse, A Fantastic Woman actress Daniela Vega as a lonely vampire, Cynthia Nixon (A Quiet Passion) playing a ghost bride, Girls Trip supporting star Tiffany Haddish as a macabre dancer, and Breathe director Andy Serkis as a creepy clown.

Watch Kidman and Chalamet tango with terror above, and view all of the Times‘ clips here.