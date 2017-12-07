In the science fiction creature feature Devil’s Gate, an unholy force lies locked away in a crumbling, booby-trapped, middle-of-nowhere farmhouse. When a woman and her son mysteriously vanish, FBI agent Daria Francis (Amanda Schull) is dispatched to the small town of Devil’s Gate, ND., to investigate the number one suspect: religious fanatic Jackson Pritchard (Milo Ventimiglia), husband and father of the missing persons. But when Francis and local deputy Colt (Shawn Ashmore) arrive at Pritchard’s foreboding property, they discover much more than they bargained for lurking in the basement.

Devil’s Gate is directed by Clay Staub, second unit director on Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead and the same filmmaker’s 300. It also costars Jonathan Frakes from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The film will be released by IFC Films in theaters and on demand, Jan. 5.

Exclusively watch the Devil’s Gate trailer above and see its new poster, below.