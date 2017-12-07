Watch the first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The Jurassic Park franchise teaches us that life will find a way. But the folks behind Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (out June 22) found quite a few ways over the past week to stoke interest in the series’ fifth entry, from a 15-second teaser, to a parodical sketch starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, to EW’s very own first look at the film. In the latter, Howard explained how the movie finds her character Claire Dearing and Pratt’s Owen Grady attempting to save the dinosaurs on Isla Nublar from an active volcano. “Claire’s founded an organization, Dinosaur Protection Group, and they’re finding a way to get these dinosaurs off the island,” Howard told EW. “She reaches out to Owen Grady to let him know this is happening.”

All of this has been leading up to the release of the first trailer for the film, which is directed by JA Bayona, and costars Daniella Pineda (TBS’ The Detour), Justice Smith (Paper Towns), and Jeff Goldblum, who reprises his Jurassic Park role of mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm. In the new preview, he warns, “These creatures were here before us…and if we’re not careful, they’re going to be here after.” As if their situation wasn’t already precarious, things are made worse for the humans when there’s a volcanic eruption on the island, sending them and hundreds of deadly creatures running for safety together — right off a cliff and into the ocean.

Check out all the action in the new trailer, above.