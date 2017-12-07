Would a swinging paint can just knock someone off their feet, as famously happens to both Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in Home Alone? Or would it cause more serious damage to the victim’s noggin? That’s the question tackled by a just-released clip from horror-comedy Better Watch Out.

In the Christmas-set film, Olivia DeJonge plays Ashley, who takes a babysitting job thinking it’s going to be an easy night. Wrong! Matters take a turn when dangerous intruders break in and terrorize her and the 12-year-old boy, Luke (Levi Miller), she’s caring for. Ashley defends her charge to the best of her ability only to discover this is no normal home invasion.

Better Watch Out is directed by Chris Peckover (Undocumented) and written by Peckover and Zack Kahn. The film costars Ed Oxenbould (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day), Dacre Montgomery, Aleks Mikic, Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld, Rules of Engagement), and Virginia Madsen (Candyman, Sideways).

Watch the (expletives-featuring) trailer for Better Watch Out above and that (also very foul-mouthed) new clip, below.

Better Watch Out is now available to watch on the horror- and thriller-streaming service, Shudder.