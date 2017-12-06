The Wendy's Twitter account has some opinions on the best movies of the year

December is here, and it’s time for the influx of cultural year-end retrospectives and top 10 lists. Golden Globes nominations will be announced Monday, the critics‘ groups have already started naming this year’s best films, and several publications (including EW) have rolled out their own Top 10s for 2017. This year, however, there’s a new authoritative voice on the best films of the year — the Wendy’s Twitter account.

After IndieWire’s Eric Kohn reached out to the fast food restaurant on Twitter to inquire after its favorite movie of the year, Wendy’s quickly replied, naming Lady Bird, The Big Sick, Get Out, and Logan as Wendy’s-approved. (Blade Runner 2049 also got a shoutout for its lush cinematography.)

Lady Bird was pretty great. Also, enjoyed The Big Sick and Get Out, and Logan remains surprisingly high on the list. Also, Blade Runner was visually stunning. — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 6, 2017

They very quickly said no — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 6, 2017

Before long, Lady Bird’s distributor, A24, chimed in, asking for more in-depth review — and Wendy’s delivered a thoughtful take on Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed coming-of-age tale.

This is all happening so fast. A great example of the confusion found while coming of age, great dynamic between Lady Bird and her mother, and an interesting look at class differences and their affect on the mentality of youth. — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 6, 2017

Wendy’s also weighed in on an important question currently dividing Film Twitter — whether the critically-acclaimed, 18-part series Twin Peaks: The Return qualifies as a film or a TV show. On one hand, the show’s mastermind, David Lynch, has said that he approached the revival’s story as one long movie. On the other hand, it’s 18 hours long and aired on Showtime.

If we call it a movie, then where do we actually draw the line between television and film. The current line seems to be making one episodic, though the current trend in superhero movies could also be called episodic. Hard to tell. — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 6, 2017

There you go, everyone. Wendy’s has spoken.