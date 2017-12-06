Star Wars: The Last Jedi features an alien inspired by Carrie Fisher's dog

Gary is now a space dog.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has confirmed that the upcoming film features an alien creature that is inspired by the late Carrie Fisher’s canine sidekick, Gary the French bulldog.

An eagle-eyed fan spotted the being in the background of new stills from the Dec. 15 movie that were featured in Empire magazine.

The image is in the casino of Canto Bight and behind John Boyega’s Finn and Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose is an otherworldly being who is holding a rumpled alien pet with bugging eyes.

Johnson immediately confirmed the appearance of SpaceGary.

YES! Wow, good eyes. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 6, 2017

After exploring the world of a young smuggler in Solo, maybe SpaceGary could be the next Star Wars standalone.