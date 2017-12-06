Ryan Reynolds catches title role in Detective Pikachu

Derek Lawrence
December 06, 2017 AT 10:39 PM EST

Ryan Reynolds is on the Pokémon case.

The Deadpool star has landed the title role in Legendary’s Detective Pikachu, EW has confirmed.

Reynolds joins Justice Smith (The Get Down) and Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) in director Rob Letterman’s (Goosebumps) live-action film, which was announced last summer during the height of the Pokémon Go craze. When his father goes missing, Smith’s character teams up with the Pokémon investigator to find him.

Before he goes yellow, Reynolds will return as his foul-mouthed mercenary in next year’s Deadpool 2.

THR first reported the news.

