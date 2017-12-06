Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody finds new director after Bryan Singer's firing

Dexter Fletcher has been hired to take over as director of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in the wake of Bryan Singer’s termination.

Fox announced the news Wednesday, two days after Singer’s firing, and said production on the film will resume next week.

Fletcher is an English actor and filmmaker whose directing credits include Eddie the Eagle, Sunshine on Leith, and Wild Bill. (His acting credits include Kick-Ass and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.)

Singer, known for directing The Usual Suspects and four X-Men movies, was ousted from the long-gestating Queen project following an extended absence from the London set that resulted in a production shutdown. The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news of Singer’s firing, reported that the move “reflected an escalating clash” between the director and lead actor Rami Malek.

Singer disputed that account, acknowledging some “creative differences” with Malek but stating that he had to “return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents.” He added, “This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services.”

Bohemian Rhapsody is slated for release on Christmas Day 2018.