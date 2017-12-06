Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm returns in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom teaser

A just-released behind-the-scenes teaser for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (out June 22) contains a lot of mouth-watering material for Jurassic-heads, from Chris Pratt’s assertion that the plot involves “literally blowing up the island,” to a snippet of footage featuring a dino called the Baronyx, to a brief glimpse of a new-to-the-series character played by James Cromwell. But the thing which gives us the most joy? The return of Jeff Goldblum’s mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm, who is making his first appearance in a Jurassic film since 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Filmmaker J.A. Bayona was similarly pleased to be directing Goldblum alongside the movie’s stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as he told EW for our exclusive first look at Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

“I had to overcome the impact of being in front of Ian Malcolm,” Bayona said. “After so many years, Jeff Goldblum was in front of a camera again talking about dinosaurs!”

Watch that new behind-the-scenes teaser above. The full trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives on Thursday.