Are You Afraid of the Dark? movie scares up 2019 release date

Paramount Pictures has set a date to gather round the campfire and trade scary stories.

The studio on Wednesday announced a release date of Oct. 11, 2019, for its film adaptation of Are You Afraid of the Dark?, the spooky ’90s anthology series that ran on Nickelodeon.

As if the franchise wasn’t creepy enough, It co-writer Gary Dauberman will pen the screenplay and produce the project. A director has yet to be named.

Airing for seven seasons, Are You Afraid of the Dark? centered on a group of teenagers nicknamed the “Midnight Society,” who would meet in the woods to tell terrifying tales. Ryan Gosling, JoAnna Garcia, Elisha Cuthbert, Neve Campbell, and Melissa Joan Hart are among the famous names to have appeared on the series.

The Are You Afraid of the Dark? movie is currently slated to open opposite Warner Bros’. adaptation of Donna Tartt’s The Goldfinch.