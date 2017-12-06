Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World moves to Christmas

EW has confirmed that All the Money in the World is moving to Dec. 25 from its original release date of Dec. 22, in a little bit of last-minute jockeying before the end of the year.

Director Ridley Scott — as has been well detailed here — spent the week of Thanksgiving doing unprecedented reshoots in order to erase Kevin Spacey from the finished film after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct were made against the actor, and replace him with Christopher Plummer. “I sat and thought about it and realized, we cannot. You can’t tolerate any kind of behavior like that,” Scott told EW during a break on the London set. “And it will affect the film. We cannot let one person’s action affect the good work of all these other people. It’s that simple.”

The legendary director, 80, did not appear the least concerned with making his deadline. “I know I can deliver,” he says. “I move like lightning.”

Sure enough, a new trailer for the film appeared soon after, this one featuring Plummer, and an unfinished cut of the film was screened for awards consideration by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the Golden Globes, on Dec. 4.

All the Money in the World, which also stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, will now hit theaters Christmas Day.