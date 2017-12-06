A Wrinkle in Time drops four powerful new posters

With just a few months to go until A Wrinkle in Time leaps into theaters, Disney has dropped a handful of new posters for its anticipated adaptation of the fantasy classic, arriving March 2018.

Please direct your attention to Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, and Storm Reid. The first three peerless women star as a trio of powerful, mystical guides — Mrs. Which, Who, and Whatsit, respectively — who escort a gifted if wayward girl named Meg Murry (Reid) around the cosmos as she searches for her missing scientist father (Chris Pine).

As the film’s new posters betray, all of late novelist Madeleine L’Engle’s characters have been colorfully imagined onscreen — emphasis here on that word, imagined — by some twist of the mind of genre-tessering director Ava DuVernay. (Paco Delgado’s dreamy costume designs certainly also provide a key assist.)

“My whole process with this film was, what if? What if it was different?” DuVernay said earlier this year when EW unveiled a first look at her take on the characters that have deep roots in many a fantasy-lover’s childhood. “The book is written very openly. It’s not nailed down, the way everything looks or even when it [takes place]. I feel like working with Madeleine’s work, with her source material, it was an invitation for interpretation within it and we really went for that.”

The congregation of three powerful women, DuVernay says, “is a great archetype in literature, and I wondered, could we make them women of different ages, body types, races? Could we bring in culture, bring in history in their costumes? And in the women themselves, could we just reflect a fuller breadth of femininity?”

That’s reflected in the refreshing contrast between Wrinkle’s three A-list leaders (none of whom you’d be likely to find typecast for the same role), supporting actresses like Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bellamy Young, and Rowan Blanchard, and most importantly, in the movie’s young new warrior: Reid, a 14-year-old rising star about whom DuVernay speaks with a clear, almost infectious enthusiasm. “She’s a wonder. She’s trained, but she’s also a natural, so here you’ve got this natural ability that’s within a girl who really studies and takes it seriously as well. She cared about this character and she goes so deep in it. I saw a lot of girls, but there was only one Meg and she stood out early. And the world is in for a treat. Get ready. Get your umbrellas out. There’s a storm coming. All the Storm one-liners, I got ‘em all.”

A Wrinkle in Time thunders into theaters on March 9.