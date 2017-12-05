Today, the world seems closer to nuclear war than at any time since America and Russia faced off against each other in the mid-’80s (happy Tuesday, y’all!). So, it is fitting that on Jan. 30 Severin Films will debut on Blu-ray the infamous 1984 British film Threads, a terrifying made-for-TV dramatization of what would happen to the city of Sheffield and its populace in the wake of a nuclear attack. (Spoiler alert: turns out, nothing good would happen to the city of Sheffield and its populace in the wake of a nuclear attack.)

Directed by Mick Jackson (The Bodyguard), the movie scared the crap out of everybody who saw it back in the day and retains its harrowing power three decades on. The Blu-ray will feature a full restored 2K scan of the film and a limited edition of 3,500 copies with a lenticular cover will also be available to buy.

BBC

The Blu-ray’s special features include an audio commentary with director Jackson moderated by film writer Kier-La Janisse and Severin Films’ David Gregory, and interviews with actress Karen Meagher, director of photography Andrew Dunn, and production designer Christopher Robilliard. You can pre-order Threads at the Severin Films website.

Watch the very disturbing trailer for the Threads Blu-ray, above.