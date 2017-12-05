Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom first look stares down a dinosaur

Disaster-movie fans should have no problem falling in lava with the fifth Jurassic Park adventure, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (out June 22). Directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible), the sequel — set several years after 2015’s billion-dollar smash Jurassic World — concerns a volcano on Isla Nublar that threatens the dinosaurs that had overrun the park at the end of the previous film. Who has the best shot at preventing the prehistoric beasts from becoming extinct (again)? That would be Chris Pratt’s dino trainer Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s former park manager Claire Dearing.

“Claire’s founded an organization, Dinosaur Protection Group, and they’re finding a way to get these dinosaurs off the island,” Howard says. “She reaches out to Owen Grady to let him know this is happening.” Hmm. “Reaches out”? It seems Howard and Pratt’s burgeoning relationship now falls under the heading of “It’s complicated.” “When you see them at the beginning of this story, you get caught up as to what’s going on,” Howard says. “But it’s not what you would necessarily expect.”

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Daniella Pineda (TBS’ The Detour) and Justice Smith (Paper Towns) play new characters involved with Claire’s dino-saving group, and Jeff Goldblum returns as mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm for the first time in 20 years. “I had to overcome the impact of being in front of Ian Malcolm,” Bayona says. “After so many years, Jeff Goldblum was in front of a camera again talking about dinosaurs!” Like Mother Nature, Hollywood reboots always find a way.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is released, June 22. See an exclusive first look image from the film above.