John Green reteaming with Fox for Turtles All the Way Down movie

John Green’s latest book is headed to the big screen.

On Tuesday, the popular young-adult author and vlogger announced in a YouTube video that he is reteaming with Fox on a film adaptation of Turtles All the Way Down, his best-selling seventh novel. The studio previously adapted Green’s The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns.

Published in October by Dutton Books, Turtles All the Way Down centers on a 16-year-old girl who struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder and sets out to locate a missing billionaire.

Green, who has been candid about his own struggles with OCD, said in his announcement video, “The big challenge for me in Turtles All the Way Down was whether I could use language to find some sort of direct form or expression for obsessive thoughts, rather than only relying on metaphor. I wanted to try to give readers not only a sense of what OCD is like but maybe at least a glimpse into what it is. Which is, like, a profoundly non-visual thing.”

He added that he hopes to avoid “the old tropes that are usually associated with portrayals of OCD” in the planned adaptation.

“We’re gonna give it a try,” Green said. “That doesn’t mean there will definitely be a movie, but it means that there might be one. … I’m really excited for the opportunity, and also the challenge, of the Turtles All the Way Down movie, and I hope you’re excited too.”

