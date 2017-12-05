Beauty and the Beast gets new trailer for awards push

Director Bill Condon’s live-action Beauty and the Beast was released way back in March, and has since racked up more than $1 billion dollars at the global box office. So you might think Disney had finished with creating trailers for this remake of the beloved 1991 animated classic, but no! Condon’s film has now returned to the big screen in New York and Los Angeles, and to mark this event — and to help remind awards voters of the film’s merits — the studio has come up with a brand-new promo clip.

Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Belle’s father, and Josh Gad as LeFou. The Beast’s household staff is voiced by Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen, Nathan Mack, and Emma Thompson.

Watch the new trailer for Beauty and the Beast above.