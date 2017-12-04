Good news for people who hate staying up late. The next Oscars ceremony will start 30 minutes earlier than years past.

ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that the 2018 Oscars ceremony will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET, a half-hour earlier than last year’s ceremony and prior telecasts.

The change kicks a lot of the pre-Oscars coverage forward as well: the official Oscars pre-show will start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This year’s ceremony, which concluded with the most shocking moment in Academy Awards history when La La Land was falsely announced as the best picture winner instead of rightful champion Moonlight, ran for three hours and 49 minutes. It concluded well after midnight on the East Coast.

The 2018 Oscars take place March 4, 2018, live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will return as host.