New Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom teaser has one word for Bryce Dallas Howard

Christopher Rosen
December 04, 2017 AT 08:11 AM EST

More new footage from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom dropped late Sunday night, courtesy of star Bryce Dallas Howard.

The actress, who returns for the forthcoming sequel alongside original star Chris Pratt, posted a terrifying fresh look at the film, which will arrive in theaters on June 22, 2018. Embedded in the new teaser is a note that the sequel’s debut trailer will drop on Thursday.

In the clip, Pratt’s Owen Grady is seen running at full speed away from a smoldering forest line. His word of warning to Howard? “Run!”

Cut to dozens of dinosaurs stampeding away from what looks like a massive volcanic eruption.

This is the second bit of footage released from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Just before Thanksgiving, a teaser showing Pratt and a baby raptor made headlines online.

Directed by J.A. Bayona, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom also stars Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Rafe Spall, James Cromwell, BD Wong, and Jeff Goldblum, making his return to the Jurassic Park franchise as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now