New Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom teaser has one word for Bryce Dallas Howard

More new footage from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom dropped late Sunday night, courtesy of star Bryce Dallas Howard.

The actress, who returns for the forthcoming sequel alongside original star Chris Pratt, posted a terrifying fresh look at the film, which will arrive in theaters on June 22, 2018. Embedded in the new teaser is a note that the sequel’s debut trailer will drop on Thursday.

In the clip, Pratt’s Owen Grady is seen running at full speed away from a smoldering forest line. His word of warning to Howard? “Run!”

Cut to dozens of dinosaurs stampeding away from what looks like a massive volcanic eruption.

This is the second bit of footage released from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Just before Thanksgiving, a teaser showing Pratt and a baby raptor made headlines online.

Directed by J.A. Bayona, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom also stars Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Rafe Spall, James Cromwell, BD Wong, and Jeff Goldblum, making his return to the Jurassic Park franchise as Dr. Ian Malcolm.