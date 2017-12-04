With less than a month to go in 2017, pop culture criticism is kicking into gear rounding up the best art of the year that was. EW will have its own lists going up later this week, but in the meantime, Indiewire critic David Ehrlich has released his annual video counting down his favorite 25 movies of the year.

As always, Ehrlich’s video opens with a montage of scenes and clips from all kinds of movies this year before getting into the actual top 25. The diverse spectrum of 2017 films are mashed-up beautifully; here, one of the chase scenes from Baby Driver (No. 23 on Ehrlich’s list) segues into the desperate escape run from Okja (No. 12), while Margot Robbie’s Tonya Harding takes applause for her glamorous figure-skating routine just before Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie swaggers onto the Bifrost Bridge behind a similarly dazzling display of lights.

Check out the full video above.