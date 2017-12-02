Margot Robbie confirms 'totally separate' Harley Quinn movie in the works

Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment seem to be all in on Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn.

Following the character’s debut in Suicide Squad, Robbie and director David Ayer were confirmed to be developing spin-off film Gotham City Sirens, while Crazy Stupid Love directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa were in talks to write and helm a movie about Harley and Joker (played by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad). However, Robbie confirmed that there’s a “totally separate” Harley-centric film also in the works.

“I’ve been working on it for two years now,” the star of I, Tonya told MTV News in an interview. “I mean, it’s hard to kinda talk about it ‘cause all this stuff is kinda under lock and key, but yeah, no, I’ve been working on a separate spin-off for Harley, thing, for a while now.”

She further clarified, “There’s a lot going on right now and I’m not sure — I, honestly, I don’t think anyone knows what’s going to be the next thing to happen, but I think everyone’s keen to get Harley back on screen and so everyone’s working on different versions of what that could be.”

Warner Bros. was considering a feature for the bat-wielding villain before Suicide Squad hit theaters in August 2016. A source told EW that Robbie, who’s also producing Gotham City Sirens and the Harley spin-off, was the one to spearhead the idea after her experience filming Suicide Squad.

“I want to see her with other women,” Robbie told MTV News. “I kept saying it when we were shooting Suicide Squad, I was like, ‘She needs her girlfriends.’ Like, she needs other girls around her because she loves that. You see it in the comics. She loves meeting people — any people — but she needs her girl gang.”

The plan for Gotham City Sirens is to do just that. Screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet is working to adapt the comic series, which follows the exploits of Harley and fellow femme fatales like Poison Ivy and Catwoman.

Next on the release schedule for the DC superheroes following Justice League is Aquaman, directed by The Conjuring‘s James Wan and starring Jason Momoa. The film will be released in theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.

Plans were also announced for Shazam!, a Wonder Woman sequel, a Batgirl spin-off, The Batman, and a Flash movie focusing on the time-bending Flashpoint comics — among others.