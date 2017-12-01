Wonder Woman director blasts ‘false assumptions’ about sequel

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is taking to Twitter to quell online dismay over recent headlines about her eagerly awaited sequel.

An interview with the director in which she teased “a great love story again” in the second film, which caused some fans to feel upset that the next movie would seemingly attempt to reprise Diana Prince’s doomed relationship with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) in another form. Some bristled at the idea that Wonder Woman needs a love story in the first place, while others lobbied for Jenkins to cast a woman as Prince’s love interest this time.

But on Thursday night, Jenkins shot back:

Quite a few people, including this headline, seem to be completely misunderstanding or making some pretty false assumptions based on one of many vague quotes I made about something I can't say ANYTHING about. Just wait. ;) https://t.co/rJU3CbKTwc — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 1, 2017

In fairness to Collider, the director’s quote was aired in a podcast, so it was accurate, and several outlets went with the “love story” angle based on that. Obviously, there’s also far more to Jenkins’ tale that she can’t yet reveal. But here’s the full original quote:

“It’s really still going to other values of hers, and a similar formula insofar as making a great, enjoyable fun movie but that ultimately in its third act turns some very big issues, and a very big experience that will aim to have slightly more weight and profundity than it has to have. Because that’s a formula that I really like, and I like the idea of taking somebody on a very solid, great journey but that arrives at a bigger question being answered. So it’s like that but because she is Wonder Woman and she’s here now and she’s fully developed, it’s got great fun from the start and great big superhero presence from the start, and is funny and a great love story again and a couple new unbelievable characters who I’m so excited about, who are very different than were in the last movie.”

Wonder Woman 2 is scheduled for release on Nov. 1, 2019.