Quentin Tarantino's next movie will debut on 50th anniversary of Manson murders

Quentin Tarantino fans will have to wait another two years for his next project to hit the big screen.

EW has confirmed Sony Pictures will release his upcoming 1960s-set period piece to theaters on Aug. 9, 2019 — exactly 50 years after the Manson family claimed the life of actress Sharon Tate on a two-night killing spree in 1969.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Tarantino’s ninth feature would chronicle the infamous slayings, which also left four others dead, though the Reservoir Dogs filmmaker later told IndieWire the focus of the film is “not Charles Manson,” who died on Nov. 19, but rather the year 1969 itself.

Sony acquired the film in mid-November, after Tarantino broke from his scandal-ridden former collaborator Harvey Weinstein, who’d backed his various features — including Django Unchained and the Kill Bill series — for nearly 25 years. He subsequently fronted a round of pitch meetings with multiple studios interested in the Manson project.

While cast announcements have yet to be made, trade publications have indicated Margot Robbie, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Samuel L. Jackson, and Leonardo DiCaprio are on the list of possible contenders for roles.

Variety was first to report the news.