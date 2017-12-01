James Franco in talks to direct and star in Shel Silverstein biopic

Where the sidewalk ends, a James Franco movie begins.

With his self-directed Tommy Wiseau biopic The Disaster Artist on the edge of a potentially golden trek through the awards season ahead, the filmmaker and actor might have already found his next reality-based project in a movie about the life and legacy of writer Shel Silverstein.

EW has confirmed Franco is in talks to star in and helm the picture for the new MWM Studios (formerly OddLot Entertainment) with Supernatural‘s McG producing. Several personnel from Wonderland Sound and Vision — producer of the upcoming Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty and Netflix’s horror romp The Babysitter — are also working on the project. Under the OddLot banner, MWM contributed to the production of Oscar-nominated films like Drive, Hell or High Water, and Rabbit Hole.

Per Deadline, which first reported the news, Franco’s take on the writer’s personal and professional dealings will be adapted from the Lisa Rogak book A Boy Named Shel. Before We Go cowriters Chris Shafer and Paul Vicknair are penning the script.

Across a prolific career as an author, Silverstein, who died in 1999 at age 68, wrote several iconic works of children’s literature, including 1964’s The Giving Tree, 1974’s Where the Sidewalk Ends, and 1996’s Falling Up. He also received an Academy Award nomination for writing the original song “I’m Checkin’ Out” for the soundtrack to the 1990 film Postcards From the Edge.