Dwayne Johnson breaks down which of his famous characters are naughty or nice

It’s the holiday season, folks, and with it we at EW are bringing you a new tradition: figuring out which of Dwayne Johnson’s most-beloved characters are naughty or nice via the man himself.

First up, Luke Hobbs from The Fast and the Furious: “Oh, Hobbs is very nice. He is so super nice, he is wonderfully nice,” Johnson told EW on the set of his holiday-themed cover shoot. “He will knock you into tomorrow and then kick your ass again for leaving. It’s very nice of him, ’cause it’s a double ass-kicking.”

And what about the 2017 Lifeguard and Ray-Ban Spokesmodel of the Year, Baywatch‘s Mitch Buchannon? “Oh yeah, he’s very naughty… X-rated naughty. So much so, a lot of it didn’t make the movie.”

You can watch the full video above to see whether or not Maui and the Scorpion King are going to wake up with coal or a Red Rider BB Gun in their stockings come Dec. 25.