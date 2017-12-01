Dwayne Johnson shares new details on Disney’s Jungle Cruise movie

To read more about Dwayne Johnson, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Dwayne Johnson is trading the jungles of Jumanji for Jungle Cruise.

The Rock will be following in Robin Williams’ footsteps when Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters Dec. 20, but soon thereafter, he’ll be returning to the wilderness with the upcoming Jungle Cruise movie, based on the Disney theme park ride.

The exact plot is being kept under wraps, but when EW sat down with Johnson for our recent cover story, he did share some details. Specifically, he revealed that he stars as the captain of a boat, and that boat is on the Amazon River. And… that’s about it.

“[It’s] full on adventure,” Johnson added. “Think Indiana Jones — those kinds of adventures. I’m very, very excited about it.”

Johnson has been attached to the family-friendly film since 2015, but Disney has been trying to launch a Jungle Cruise movie for years, with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen set to star at one point. Johnson’s version got the official green light earlier this year, with The Shallows’ Jaume Collet-Serra on board to direct and filming set to begin in spring 2018.

“This is where I really started to understand the power of Disney, just in terms of the deep dives that they do with their projects — with all of their projects,” Johnson told EW. “Because obviously they’re a studio and publicly traded, but specifically with projects like this where it’s based off a ride and based off an beloved attraction, like Pirates [of the Caribbean], so, so much goes into the work. And it’s so exciting.”

A release date for Jungle Cruise has yet to be announced.