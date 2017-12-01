Dwayne Johnson shares new details on Disney’s Jungle Cruise movie

Devan Coggan
December 01, 2017 AT 05:12 PM EST

Dwayne Johnson is trading the jungles of Jumanji for Jungle Cruise.

The Rock will be following in Robin Williams’ footsteps when Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters Dec. 20, but soon thereafter, he’ll be returning to the wilderness with the upcoming Jungle Cruise movie, based on the Disney theme park ride.

The exact plot is being kept under wraps, but when EW sat down with Johnson for our recent cover story, he did share some details. Specifically, he revealed that he stars as the captain of a boat, and that boat is on the Amazon River. And… that’s about it.

“[It’s] full on adventure,” Johnson added. “Think Indiana Jones — those kinds of adventures. I’m very, very excited about it.”

Johnson has been attached to the family-friendly film since 2015, but Disney has been trying to launch a Jungle Cruise movie for years, with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen set to star at one point. Johnson’s version got the official green light earlier this year, with The Shallows’ Jaume Collet-Serra on board to direct and filming set to begin in spring 2018.

“This is where I really started to understand the power of Disney, just in terms of the deep dives that they do with their projects — with all of their projects,” Johnson told EW. “Because obviously they’re a studio and publicly traded, but specifically with projects like this where it’s based off a ride and based off an beloved attraction, like Pirates [of the Caribbean], so, so much goes into the work. And it’s so exciting.”

.. (I think the lady to my right is snapping a pic of my bootaaaay) Surprise! Once I committed to our Disney partners to make the movie based off the JUNGLE CRUISE ride, I wanted to dive head first into the research. So I headed to Walt Disney World and surprised tourists by commandeering the JUNGLE CRUISE boat. It was a GREAT day on the river. Learned a lot.. for example, it takes approximately 12.6 minutes for all the passengers to get over the shock of me jumping on the boat and thinking I'm a DJ look-a-like. One passenger even said, "Oh the real Rock is much smaller than this guy". I threw his ass off the boat. Jokes aside (and yes, with me as the Cruise Skipper there will be an abundance of puns) this is such an amazing, fantastical and cool world to build out. Best part about this surprise research day was knowing how FUN of an experience we're gonna work hard to create for families around the world. That's the part that gets my excited the most. The movie. The ride. The experience. It's the cruise of a lifetime. And trust me, you'll want me as your Skipper. Just don't forget to bring the Skipper's beer. Next step… we find our visionary director. #SurpriseAroundEveryCorner #ResearchDay #DisneyWorld #AllAboard #JungleCruise

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

A release date for Jungle Cruise has yet to be announced.

