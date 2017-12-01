2017 movie trailer mashup is a salute to the year's cinematic gems

Some of you know the name Sleepy Skunk, the self-proclaimed “Roger Corman of YouTube editors” who puts together an annual mashup video of all the year’s movie trailers. They’re fun, they’re riveting, they’re intense, and the user’s nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers await patiently for the next one. That time came Friday with the debut of Sleepy Skunk’s “2017 Movie Trailer Mashup,” featuring everything from Justice League to Baby Driver to It to Captain Underpants.

As the Skunk pointed out in 2016, these mashups take up to a month to edit: “I do it in November, but I think about it all year long.”

The nearly 7-minute-long video is comprised of three parts: the first focuses on spine-tingling horror and brow-raising fantasy, the second deals with balls-to-the-wall action, and the third is a salute to the dreamers (as in the animated Coco), the lovers (as in The Greatest Showman), the explorers (as in The Lost City of Z), the daredevils (as in Molly’s Game), and the earth-shakers (Wonder Woman).

We still have a month to go before the end of the year, and there are a trove of good movies coming out before then. Still, it’s a reminder that 2017 was a great year for film.

Watch the mashup above.