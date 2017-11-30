New Thoroughbreds trailer shows Anton Yelchin in one of his final films

A new trailer has arrived for Thoroughbreds, a darkly comic tale of two best friends, Lily (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Amanda (Olivia Cooke), who unite to plot to murder Lily’s cruel, abusive step-father (Paul Sparks).

The film has been earning raves at festivals, and it holds special distinction as being one of actor Anton Yelchin’s final films.

The footage introduces us to Amanda (who feels nothing) and Lily (who feels everything), as well as showcasing Yelchin’s character Tim, a shady character who helps the girls get their hands on a gun to execute their plot. Previous trailers danced around why recently reconnected social outcast Amanda and boarding school student Lily would want a gun, but here it’s crystal clear that it’s intended for taking down dear old step-dad.

“The only thing worse than being incompetent or being unkind or being evil is being indecisive,” says Amanda in the trailer. So avoid being indecisive and watch the trailer above.

Thoroughbreds hits theaters on March 9, 2018.