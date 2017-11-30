Fast & Furious family pays tribute to Paul Walker on anniversary of his death

On the fourth anniversary of Paul Walker’s sudden death, members of the Fast & Furious family are remembering their costar.

Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, and Tyrese Gibson all shared tributes to the late actor, who starred as Brian O’Conner in six of the franchise’s films before he died in a car accident while on break from filming Furious 7.

Posting a photo of himself with Walker on Instagram, Diesel included a line from the emotional final scene of Furious 7, which served as the farewell to Walker and his character. “No matter where you are, whether it’s a quarter-mile away or halfway across the world, you’ll always be family,” Diesel wrote.

Brewster, Walker’s onscreen love interest, also posted a picture of the two of them on Instagram, along with a Maya Angelou quote: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Brewster added, “Paul got this more than anyone I Love you everyday, I miss you everyday.”

Gibson, Walker’s co-lead in 2 Fast 2 Furious, shared similar sentiments about “P-Dubber.” “I miss you and Love You everyday,” he wrote on Instagram. “In my heart of Heart I know you’re still with us.”