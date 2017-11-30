Avengers: Infinity War trailer sets record for most views in 24 hours

If you watched the Avengers: Infinity War trailer multiple times to catch all the details — Cap’s beard! Wakanda! The Guardians of the Galaxy! — you weren’t alone: The first trailer for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster racked up more than 200 million views in 24 hours, setting a new record for the most trailer views in a single day.

After debuting Wednesday morning, the Infinity War trailer earned 230 million views in its first day, according to Marvel. Infinity War‘s record viewership dethrones the previous champion, It, which earned 197 million views when the first trailer dropped earlier this year.

The trailer for the third Avengers film — which you can watch above — finds the tyrannical Thanos (Josh Brolin) making his way to Earth in search of the powerful Infinity Stones. The first footage follows some of Marvel’s mightiest heroes — including Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) — as they team up to take Thanos down.

Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters May 4. Head here for EW’s deep dive into the new footage.