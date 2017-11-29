Wakanda defends the whole world in first Avengers: Infinity War trailer

Anthony Breznican
November 29, 2017 AT 08:36 AM EST

Sometimes you have to stand with those you’ve stood against when an even greater threat looms.

In the new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, the advanced, secretive nation of Wakanda that is led by Black Panther emerges from isolation to save a world it has otherwise always viewed as a threat.

Those who have quarreled in the past also find common cause in the new teaser for the May 4 film. A battle-weary Captain America, a humbled Iron Man, a more human-looking Vision, and a Thor perplexed to be fighting alongside a talking to a teenage tree warrior and a talking raccoon are just a handful of the dozens of Marvel heroes who are joining forces against the cosmic tyrant known as Thanos.

In the climactic battle, they will all (or most of them) stand together in the fields outside Wakanda’s capital to make a stand.

Have a look. EW’s deep dive will follow …

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now