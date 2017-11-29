Wakanda defends the whole world in first Avengers: Infinity War trailer

Sometimes you have to stand with those you’ve stood against when an even greater threat looms.

In the new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, the advanced, secretive nation of Wakanda that is led by Black Panther emerges from isolation to save a world it has otherwise always viewed as a threat.

Those who have quarreled in the past also find common cause in the new teaser for the May 4 film. A battle-weary Captain America, a humbled Iron Man, a more human-looking Vision, and a Thor perplexed to be fighting alongside a talking to a teenage tree warrior and a talking raccoon are just a handful of the dozens of Marvel heroes who are joining forces against the cosmic tyrant known as Thanos.

In the climactic battle, they will all (or most of them) stand together in the fields outside Wakanda’s capital to make a stand.

Have a look. EW’s deep dive will follow …