Secrets of The Last Jedi: The Canto Bight police speeders

Every Star Wars world has its own version of a speeder. On the desert worlds of Tatooine and Jakku, the vehicles are battered rust buckets that look a lot more like tractors than race cars.

In the Cloud City of Bespin, the skies are patrolled by twin-pod cloud cars, which are clearly a much ritzier class of vehicle.

And in The Last Jedi’s casino city of Canto Bight, the local security forces ride in odd-looking, fragile contraptions that resemble personal helicopters crossed with a mall cop’s Segway.

As you can see from the Hasbro toy in the video above, the Canto Bight police speeder is powered by blades that resemble the tail rotors on a helicopter.

Pablo Hidalgo of the Lucasfilm story group, who helps come up with a lot of the lore for Star Wars vehicles and background characters, says Canto Bight is all about elegance. The leadership there is more concerned with the superficial read, as opposed to substance.

So they’ve created security vehicles that are meant to look elegant and expensive rather than some blocky, utilitarian police cruiser. Even the cop uniforms resemble formal attire.

The speeders are graceful, delicate, and fragile. But fast.

If Finn (John Boyega) and Resistance mechanic Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) find themselves on the run, they’re going to need something equally nimble and swift in order to make their getaway.

