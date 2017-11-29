Mary Magdalene trailer: Rooney Mara has a come-to-Jesus moment

Forget about that totally epic Marvel movie trailer for a second. The first footage of Rooney Mara as Mary Magdalene and Joaquin Phoenix as Jesus of Nazareth is here to save us all.

“I will not be silent, I will be heard,” Mara says in the first international trailer for Mary Magdalene, directed by Garth Davis (Lion).

The film paints a portrait of Magdalene, a Biblical figure slandered as a harlot and deviant. Through her relationship with Jesus — which teeters on romance — she becomes a prominent figure of a new movement that has risen around his teachings. She also seems to become a pseudo-social warrior for women within the religion.

“Are we [women] so different from men you must teach us different things?” she asks of her male counterparts.

The grizzled Phoenix follows in the footsteps of Ewan McGregor, Willem Dafoe, Max von Sydow, Jim Caviezel, and Christian Bale — all of whom have played Jesus Christ on film. Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) also features as Peter the Apostle in this telling, written by Helen Edmundson and Philippa Goslett.

Once slated for release this November through The Weinstein Co., Mary Magdalene will now open in the U.K. on March 16, 2018, followed by a U.S. release on March 30. Watch the trailer above.