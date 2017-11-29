New All the Money in the World trailer debuts with Christopher Plummer

As director Ridley Scott hustles to finish the unprecedented reshoots on All the Money in the World, a new trailer has hit the web with the first footage of Christopher Plummer‘s performance as J. Paul Getty.

Plummer stepped in to replace Kevin Spacey in the role of the real-life oil magnate whose 16-year-old grandson was kidnapped for ransom in the 1970s. Spacey was dropped from the role after principal photography had wrapped on the film due to a number of sexual misconduct against the House of Cards actor.

The new trailer, which first aired during Tuesday night’s episode of This Is Us on NBC, previews the tireless work of Scott and his cast, who returned to film and edit Plummer into the picture before its scheduled Dec. 22 release date.

“We cannot let one person’s action affect the good work of all these other people. It’s that simple,” Scott told EW in his first interview on replacing Spacey. “There’s no time for pondering,” he said, elsewhere. “Sometimes you’ve got to lay down the law. You have to!”

“I’m so very proud to be a part of this — we’re all here for Ridley,” Michelle Williams, who costars in the film with Mark Wahlberg, added. “When this idea was hatched, I immediately started to feel better. This doesn’t do anything to ease the suffering of people who were all too personally affected by Kevin Spacey, but it is our little act of trying to right a wrong. And it sends a message to predators — you can’t get away with this anymore. Something will be done.”

All the Money in the World focuses on Gail Getty (Williams), who frantically tries to convince her wealthy father-in-law (Plummer) to her son’s ransom as the kidnappers become increasingly more violent. Wahlberg plays an advisor to the billionaire who becomes an unlikely ally for the desperate mother.

Charlie Plummer, Romain Duris, and Timothy Hutton also feature in All the Money in the World, which is based on the book by John Pearson and written for the screen by David Scarpa.