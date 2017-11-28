Steven Spielberg's The Post praised in early reactions

A journalism drama in the age of President Trump was bound to strike a chord, but film critics coming out of early screenings for Steven Spielberg’s The Post are calling it one of the most important films of the year — though, not necessarily the best.

In what one critic called “the best Spielberg movie since Munich,” the director shines a spotlight on a story from 1971 when the free press was demonized by a sitting U.S. president: The Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep) and editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) team up to catch up to The New York Times with the reveal of The Pentagon Papers, a document comprised of thousands of pages about U.S. involvement in Vietnam.

If Trump claiming mainstream media to be the “enemy of the American people” sounds familiar, it’s because of Richard Nixon, who served as president during this time of The Pentagon Papers and said something similar.

“[The Post] is best of all a vital and timely reminder that a free press must remain free, and that the burden to protect that freedom belongs to everyone,” L.A. Times writer Jen Yamato tweeted amid a flurry of critical reactions on social media late Monday night.

Others praised the performances of Streep (“her best in years”) and Hanks (he “rips his role to shreds”), along with a shoutout to Bob Odenkirk. But while The Post proved to be surprisingly “feminist” and shot like “Robert Zemeckis on a coke bender,” according to some, many agree this likely Oscar contender isn’t the best film they’ve seen this year.

“[The Post], as everyone else is saying, is dynamite,” Jordan Hoffman writes. “As good as [The Paper]? As good as [Lincoln]? I dunno. Probably.”

The A.V. Club‘s A.A. Dowd adds, “Can’t entirely put my finger on why [The Post] left me a little cold. I think maybe it’s that this story, while brimming with topical import, is tougher to dramatize than the last two true tales that Spielberg tackled.”

THE POST rules. the best Spielberg movie since MUNICH. more on this story as it develops. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 28, 2017

I pretty much loved THE POST. Streep: Her best perf in years. Hanks: Delightfully irascible. The rest of the cast: Great. I expected its depiction of journalism to feel vital & sentimental. I did not expect Spielberg to make his first overtly feminist film since The Color Purple. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) November 28, 2017

If you thought SPOTLIGHT was too visually muted, buckle up for THE POST, a newsroom drama that Spielberg shoots like Robert Zemeckis on a coke bender — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 28, 2017

Great turns, riveting tick-tock, Spielbergian to the brim. THE POST is best of all a vital and timely reminder that a free press must remain free, and that the burden to protect that freedom belongs to everyone. Also: You know Meryl's good but MVP = Bob Odenkirk — jen yamato (@jenyamato) November 28, 2017

THE POST: a film about the 70s which speaks so much about today. The freedom of the press, sexism in the workplace. Thrilling, fascinating & inspiring. Listening to Streep + Hanks + Spielberg + screenwriter Liz Hannah 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kbAgBBxsgH — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) November 28, 2017

THE POST is definitely not the best movie I have seen all year but it will probably win Best Picture and I won’t be mad — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) November 28, 2017

Also, whether I'm objective or not, I will say that what Meryl Streep does in this movie, building a narrative about her character with each line, move, and gesture, is, even by her standards, astounding. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) November 28, 2017

THE POST – I maintain the controversial opinion that Steven Spielberg is a very good filmmaker. A sound dissolve in this movie gave me chills. A sound dissolve!! — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) November 28, 2017

THE POST is fantastic, it’ll probably win a bunch of Oscars, and it’s Meryl’s best performance since DEVIL WEARS PRADA. Happy now??? — David Sims (@davidlsims) November 28, 2017

THE POST, as everyone else is saying, is dynamite. As good as THE PAPER? As good as LINCOLN? I dunno. Probably. Streep has multiple line-readings that remind you why she's Meryl Goddamn Streep. — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) November 28, 2017

The Post is a reminder that Spielberg is a pro like no other. Pentagon Papers changed everything. It was a time not unlike today – similar forces at work. Everyone at the top of their game here. — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) November 28, 2017

#ThePost is excellent. Obvious but well worth saying – Streep and Hanks are fantastic. Takes some time to build but was *very* moved by Katharine Graham’s experience and how incredibly important it is to tell this story right now. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 28, 2017

#ThePost: "The press was to serve the governed, not the governors." This isn't quite the best film of the year, but it might be the most important. A stirring, far too relevant defense of a free press from Spielberg & co. Streep, Hanks and Bob Odenkirk knock it out of the park. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) November 28, 2017

Oh, I can tweet about THE POST? Great! It’s very good and incredibly timely. It probably won’t crack my Top 10, but only because 2017 has been jam-packed with great movies. — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) November 28, 2017

The Post is an important film, not just to history, but to the now. Streep is amazing. My audience broke into applause at least 6 times during the movie itself. Spielberg’s best film since Munich. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 28, 2017

The Post benefits from a great, likable cast and a sadly timely reminder of the last time a president tried to villainize the press. However it’s super on the nose, incredibly slight and kind of a snooze overall. Felt to me like Spielberg was on autopilot. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) November 28, 2017

THE POST is spiffy. Streep is sublime. More when they let us write the entire reviews. — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) November 28, 2017

Can't entirely put my finger on why THE POST left me a little cold. I think maybe it's that this story, while brimming with topical import, is tougher to dramatize than the last two true tales that Spielberg tackled. — AADowd (@AADowd) November 28, 2017

Steven Spielberg's "The Post" is a timely look at the importance of journalism. Hanks rips his role to shreds while Streep shows up with an angelic grace. Kaminski's camera work & Williams' score are standouts. First 30 mins drag but comes home by the end. A crowdpleaser #ThePost pic.twitter.com/xGP4fosvj7 — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) November 28, 2017

The Post, opening in theaters on Dec. 22, also features Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford, and Zach Woods.