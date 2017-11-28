Paddington Bear goes to prison in new Paddington 2 trailer

Paddington Bear first hit the big city with his live-action feature film. Now, he’ll hit the big house in the sequel.

With a new release date and studio home secured for Paddington 2, Warner Bros. released the latest U.S. trailer, which sees the lovable bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) framed for a crime committed by one seriously slippery master of disguise, Hugh Grant’s Phoenix Buchanan.

All Paddington wanted to do was work hard at his window-washing job until he saved enough money to buy a rare pop-up book for his Aunt Lucy’s (Imelda Staunton) 100th birthday. But when Phoenix snatches it from Mr. Gruber’s (Jim Broadbent) store, the police end up thinking it was the kind-hearted talking bear who did it.

Although, jail for Paddington looks like something out of a Wes Anderson brainstorming session — especially when a red sock in the laundry turns the black-and-white uniforms into something more fitting of The Grand Budapest Hotel‘s pinkish palette.

The Weinstein Co. released the first Paddington in the U.S. in 2014. But as the studio continues to deal with the sexual harassment and assault allegations against its former production head, Harvey Weinstein, Paddington 2 was sold to Warner Bros. The sequel will now be released in the U.S. this Jan. 12.

Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, Julie Walters, Peter Capaldi, Madeleine Harris, and Samuel Joslin also feature in Paddington 2.

Watch the new trailer above.