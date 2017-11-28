Love, Simon: Watch the first trailer for 2018's groundbreaking gay teen romance

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for next March’s heartbreaking/heartwarming gay teen dramedy Love, Simon. The film, based on Becky Albertalli’s book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, follows a gay high schooler (Nick Robinson) who develops an email romance with a fellow closeted student.

Simon struggles to keep his sexuality a secret from his group of friends, including 13 Reasons Why‘s Katherine Langford and X-Men: Apocalypse‘s Alexandra Shipp, as well as his parents (Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel).

The John Hughes-esque film is directed by TV mega-producer Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, The Flash) and opens March 15, 2018. Watch the new footage above.